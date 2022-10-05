New Anthem Beer Project, a North Carolina brewery that has made waves for its hazy India Pale Ales, is opening a taproom in downtown Raleigh.

It will be the brewery’s first location outside of its hometown Wilmington and it is expected to open early next year.

Driving the news: New Anthem's Raleigh home will be in the Smoky Hollow development in the Glenwood South district, Kane Realty, one of the project’s developers, tells Axios.

Founded in 2016, IPAs are New Anthem's standout brew..

The brewery also makes Belgian-style beers, lagers and stouts.

What they're saying: Aaron Skiles, a co-owner of New Anthem, said his brewery has always viewed Raleigh as a potential area of expansion.

"Raleigh is our home away from home," he told Axios. "It is where we felt most comfortable. Raleigh and Durham and Chapel Hill have always been extremely kind and supportive with what we are doing with our beer."

Plus: In addition to New Anthem, Kane Realty announced two other businesses have signed leases at Smoky Hollow.