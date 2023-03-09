East End Bistrot, one of our most anticipated restaurants this year, began serving its French-inspired cuisine this week.

Its arrival brings a new fine-dining option to one of East Raleigh's fastest-growing areas.

Driving the news: East End Bistrot is one of several restaurants launched this year by the prolific restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias, whose restaurant group recently opened Las Ramblas and Giorgio Pizza Bar in North Hills.

It's a re-entry into French food for Bakatsias. The group's French bistro, Vin Rouge, has long been a favorite of the Durham food scene.

East End's menu stands out by offering more cuts of steak, including a 32-ounce porterhouse, and seafood, like Dover sole and a lobster roll.

Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

Details: Tucked into the new East End Market development, 2020 Progress Ct., the space is flamboyant and beautiful, and the service is excellent.

We dined at the spot last night, and sampled as much from the menu as our bellies could hold.

Our collective favorite dishes were the pomme frites, champignons (mushrooms) and the oysters.

Brussels sprouts (left), pommes frites (top), veal cheeks (right), mushrooms (bottom).

Lucille loved the Mona Lisa, Smile cocktail with tequila and sparkling rosé — dangerous! — and the lobster bisque.

Zachery loved the veal cheeks.

One of Raleigh's best cocktails: The Mona Lisa, Smile. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

Zoom in: East End Bistrot is the first restaurant to open in the new East End Market development near the intersection of East Whitaker Mill Road and Atlantic Avenue.