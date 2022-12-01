Scott Crawford to open a new restaurant in Raleigh Iron Works
Scott Crawford, the chef behind the acclaimed restaurant Crawford & Son, is bringing another restaurant to Raleigh.
Driving the news: Crawford announced Wednesday that he would open Brodeto, a restaurant focused on Italian and Croatian food, in the under-construction Raleigh Iron Works development, which is located at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Whitaker Mill Road.
The name Brodeto is a reference to a Croatian fish that is popular along the Adriatic coastline.
- The menu is expected to include pasta and rice meals, like black risotto, and dishes such as Croatian Lamb Peka.
Why it matters: Raleigh Iron Works is one of the city's most ambitious real estate projects and its developers, Jamestown and Grubb Ventures, have been aggressive in finding tenants with big name recognition.
- Already announced tenants include Jaguar Bolera, a bar and entertainment venue, Ponysaurus Brewing, Eastcut Sandwich Bar and Andia's Ice Cream.
What's next: Raleigh Iron Works is expected to be completed next year, with Brodeto potentially opening in late 2023.
