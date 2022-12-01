Scott Crawford, the chef behind the acclaimed restaurant Crawford & Son, is bringing another restaurant to Raleigh.

Driving the news: Crawford announced Wednesday that he would open Brodeto, a restaurant focused on Italian and Croatian food, in the under-construction Raleigh Iron Works development, which is located at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Whitaker Mill Road.

The name Brodeto is a reference to a Croatian fish that is popular along the Adriatic coastline.

The menu is expected to include pasta and rice meals, like black risotto, and dishes such as Croatian Lamb Peka.

Why it matters: Raleigh Iron Works is one of the city's most ambitious real estate projects and its developers, Jamestown and Grubb Ventures, have been aggressive in finding tenants with big name recognition.

What's next: Raleigh Iron Works is expected to be completed next year, with Brodeto potentially opening in late 2023.