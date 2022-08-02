Raleigh's under-construction Iron Works development has signed three new tenants — the Durham eatery Eastcut Sandwich Bar, fellow Durham establishment Ponysaurus Brewing and the fitness studio F(X).

What's happening: Raleigh's Grubb Ventures and Atlanta-based Jamestown are spending $150 million on the first phase of Iron Works, which will include more than 200 apartments as well as office and retail space at ​​2200 Atlantic Ave.

Flashback: Last week, Raleigh Iron Works announced that it signed its first food-and-drink tenant, Jaguar Bolera — a bar that will feature duckpin bowling among other activities.