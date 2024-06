Vegans, rejoice! Kate's Ice Cream, the N Mississippi staple we named one of the city's best non-dairy ice cream shops, opens its second storefront today (this time on the west side) — just in time for summer.

🫐 Dig in: Fan-favorite flavors include salted peanut butter brittle, marionberry cobbler and rose water cardamom almond, all with the signature coconut cream base.

Seasonal offerings are not to be missed either, like strawberry chocolate potato chip made with Oregon jam, or "blue moon" a flavor Midwest transplants are sure to love.

There are nearly a dozen gluten-free toppings, too, like sprinkles, salted caramel and waffle cone crumbles.

😋 What she's saying: Founder Katelyn Williams told Axios she wants to ensure that everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions, can continue to have "the classic ice cream shop experience that many grew up with."

If you go: Open daily, 12-10pm. 1430 NW 23rd Avenue.