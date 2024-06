At Pan Con Queso, the 12-inch pies are called "pixxas" and the toppings — ranging from salsa verde and cotija to pineapple and spam — are anything but traditional, and exceptionally delicious. The latest: Co-owners Makeila Magno and Henry Martinez launched their concept for Mexican-Pacific Islander pizza last year as a pop-up at Living Häus brewery, inspired by the flavors from each of their heritages.

This week, they opened their own shop in SE Portland's Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, selling out pizzas made with nutty multigrain dough and hand-pulled mozzarella well before closing.

Dig in: Patrons will have difficulty deciding between the "chile relleno" made with chipotle sauce, poblano peppers and cilantro crema, and the "el chingon" topped with pickled jalapenos, pineapple and pepperoni.

Sides, including a seasonal salad with chamoy vinaigrette and tinned fish plate, and desserts, like the Mexican-spiced cookies with chili powder, are not to be missed.

Zoom out: Pan Con Queso joins a handful of other Portland pizzaiolos putting a spin on classic pizza offerings and standing out in the city's crowded culinary scene.

Take for example Hapa Pizza's bánh mì and phở pies, Lovely's Fifty-Fifty's hyper-seasonal menu and Reeva's Honduran bean and cheese signature dish.

The intrigue: Americans may see more Latino-Pacific Islander flavor melding in restaurants.