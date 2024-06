Share on email (opens in new window)

Dougan Falls is located on the Washougal River in Washington state. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

The Portland area's local rivers and tributaries are a vital part of how residents celebrate the return of warmer weather. Why it matters: We're expected to have a hotter-than-usual summer and there's no better way to cool off than with nature.

State of swim: While the Willamette and Columbia rivers are the closest in proximity to city dwellers, they are often the most crowded.

Several popular spots are along Sauvie Island, including Walton Beach, Warrior Rock and Sellwood Riverfront Park, where Portlanders take a quick dip.

But drive a bit deeper into the Gorge and you'll find plenty of cooler currents.

Where to go: Nearly a dozen large rivers flow through the metro area within an hour's drive.

Troutdale's Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site on the Sandy River is over 54 acres, with ample picnic tables and restrooms, meaning plenty of space for everyone.

Rooster Rock State Park is Corbett's infamous nude beach with sweeping views of Mount Hood. Bathing suits are allowed, too.

Thrillseekers will love High Rocks Park in Gladstone, where the Clackamas River runs deep and 20-foot cliffs provide the perfect launchpad for cannonballs and diving.

In Washington, Washougal's Cottonwood Beach boasts a long stretch of sand perfect for sunset swims and picnics with friends.

Plus: At the end of Washougal River Road, Dougan and Naked falls are both known for cascading water and deep pools where swimmers jump from high rocks.

At the end of Washougal River Road, Dougan and Naked falls are both known for cascading water and deep pools where swimmers jump from high rocks. If you're more of a floater, head to Lewisville Regional Park near Battleground, and spend hours in the sun-filled Lewis River. Take two cars and park one near Daybreak Regional Park if you plan to let the stream take you.

Pro tip: While city agencies and nonprofit organizations routinely test the water quality of our rivers, swimmers, paddlers and kayakers should weigh other safety concerns before taking a dip — like temperatures, currents and potentially harmful algal blooms.