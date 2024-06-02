This spot, located along I-84, keeps it straightforward and with reliable, delicious execution every time: Bacon cheeseburgers, salmon sandwiches and french fries are complemented by marionberry cones swirled high.
Nestled right on the Camas-Washougal border in Washington, a charbroiled burger exists for every appetite on the menu here — from teriyaki-marinated patties with grilled pineapple to the "King of Pain" featuring habanero relish.
Don't skip the onion rings — beer-battered and served with BBQ sauce — or your choice of milkshakes (over a dozen flavors).
The mantra at this Hood River hotspot is "fresh, never frozen." Every burger is hand-rolled to order and topped with mushrooms, green peppers and onions — the same way it's been served since the 1950s.