It happens to the best of us: You pack up all your outdoor gear ahead of a full-day hiking trip only to realize you forgot the snacks after you've already hit the road. There are plenty of quick dining destinations throughout the Gorge to fuel up before hitting the trail — without even exiting your car.

🍅 Sugarpine Drive-In

Don't let the line discourage you — the folks behind the drive-up window work fast, slinging out snacks, salads, sandwiches and soft serve.

The "waffle" grilled cheese and pulled pork sandwiches are staples, but the seasonal menu truly shines thanks to summer produce.

🍦 East Wind Drive-In

This spot, located along I-84, keeps it straightforward and with reliable, delicious execution every time: Bacon cheeseburgers, salmon sandwiches and french fries are complemented by marionberry cones swirled high.

🧅 K&M Drive-In

Nestled right on the Camas-Washougal border in Washington, a charbroiled burger exists for every appetite on the menu here — from teriyaki-marinated patties with grilled pineapple to the "King of Pain" featuring habanero relish.

Don't skip the onion rings — beer-battered and served with BBQ sauce — or your choice of milkshakes (over a dozen flavors).

🍔 Twin Peaks

The mantra at this Hood River hotspot is "fresh, never frozen." Every burger is hand-rolled to order and topped with mushrooms, green peppers and onions — the same way it's been served since the 1950s.