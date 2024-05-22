With summer quickly approaching, it's time to start thinking about the basics you may need to make the most of our warmer weather. Why it matters: There's a lot of gear out there, so making choices can sometimes feel overwhelming for Portland newcomers, and even veterans who've been hibernating too long.

The latest: We spoke with a few local experts to get their thoughts on what essentials are needed for any outdoor adventure — no matter if you're chasing wildflowers in the Gorge or at the top of Mount St. Helens.

What to try: At the top of the list, Marcus Bingham recommends polarized sunglasses, a hat, a quality water bottle and sturdy, comfortable shoes. Bingham is the owner of Portland-based Terran Travels, which offers a host of full-day tours of places like Mount Hood and the Oregon coast.

He wears Butora's Approach climbing shoes for its grippy rubber sole, but anything with solid traction will work, too.

"Hats are a must for neck and ear protection," Bingham said. Full-brim options (like this Cotopaxi tech bucket hat with straps) are a good way to keep cool.

Plus: Be sure to grab a solid, screw-cap water bottle, like Sigg's aluminum Traveller, to stay hydrated.

Weather can turn on a dime in the Pacific Northwest, making water-resistant gear a necessity.

Add a water-resistant backpack, like Portland Gear's Cascade compact backpack, and a lightweight waterproof cap and you will be ready for any sun-to-downpour scenario, sales associate Jill Schnitter told Axios.

And if you haven't already, invest in a quality rain jacket. Bingham recommends anything from Showers Pass.

It's not a bad idea to have an extra layer along if the temperature drops — think wool-blend socks and a hoodie. Be sure to check trail conditions before you leave: It can be 20-plus degrees cooler on the coast or more at higher elevations.

Carry cash in case you have to pay a day-use fee or to park.

Yes, but: Always prepare if you're going further afield by packing the hiking essentials, including snacks, a first aid kit, a headlamp and a map, according to PCT Oregon.

Good news for novices: The Portland area has loads of places to rent camping and sporting gear. Borrowing from friends may also be an option.

Check out Next Adventure's "bargain basement" for deeply-discounted deadstock gear and REI's Re/Supply store at Clackamas Town Center for pre-loved, marked-down goods.

It's a cost-effective way to try different kinds of high-quality gear while figuring out how often you'll go and how much to spend.

The bottom line: "We can't guarantee good weather even in the summer," Bingham said. "Be in a headspace where if you're thrown a curveball it won't ruin your day."