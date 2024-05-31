An exhibition of futuristic footwear at the Portland Art Museum shows the wilder ideas of sneaker lovers, but also how designing and making are interdependent skills.
Why it matters: In a sportswear-dependent town, shoes are both high art and a way to make a living.
The big picture: Axios toured "Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks" with famous designer Dylan Raasch, who can tell which way the winds blow when it comes to footwear.
- In April, Raasch quit Nike to go solo after 15 years at the forefront of design.
Zoom in: Aside from crazy kicks styled after pigeons and octopi, the show highlights some shoes made from chromed plastic, mushroom leather and old rope.
- There's the Nike Go FlyEase, which folds at the arch and snaps into place on the foot, and the Nike Mag self-lacing shoe from "Back to the Future II."
- Nike has "a massive amount of resources and the ability to make very futuristic ideas," Raasch said.
Zoom out: The exhibit shows AI tools that allow designers to turn a sketch into a 3D model and work remotely with the factory.
- "We're moving into an era of quick ideating and manufacturing processes, and the ability to do more future-forward thinking without those resources is more feasible for designers," said Raasch.
Catch up quick: Raasch is known for designing the modestly-priced Nike Roshe Run lifestyle running shoe, which sold over 40 million pairs. His Zen meditation practice inspired the minimalist sneaker.
Bottom line: Style is hard, but manufacturing is harder. Besides giving the Roshe Run a super plain look, Raasch reduced the number of pieces to construct it — from 50 to 22.
If you go: Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks is at the Portland Art Museum until Aug. 11. ($25)