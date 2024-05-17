In its last earnings call, the company reported flat revenue and suggested the layoffs would help it restrategize its approach to direct-to-consumer sales, lower costs and streamline its leadership structure.

What they're saying: "Nike for years has been known for having layers and layers of management," Matt Powell, a consumer practice advisor with BCE Consulting, told Axios. "Now, they're trying to cut out a big chunk of expenses, to try to make the U.S. business more profitable."

In an emailed statement to Axios, Nike said: "The actions that we're taking put us in the position to right-size our organization to get after our biggest growth opportunities as interest in sport, health and wellness have never been stronger."

By the numbers: Nike's Beaverton headquarters employs roughly 11,400 people, according to an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — so April's layoffs accounted for more than 6% of its local workforce.

If we assume those workers are now without jobs and living in Washington County, it would bump the county's unemployment rate from 3.7% to 3.9% — not a huge shift, according to Damon Runberg, an economist with Business Oregon.

The bottom line: Many of the cuts came from Nike's North American group, which affected "as much management and strategy people as product developers," Powell said.