Mass layoffs at Nike — one of the largest employers in Oregon — are not new, but a significant loss of high-wage workers in the company's Washington County headquarters could lead to the local economy taking a hit, experts told Axios.
In its last earnings call, the company reported flat revenue and suggested the layoffs would help it restrategize its approach to direct-to-consumer sales, lower costs and streamline its leadership structure.
What they're saying: "Nike for years has been known for having layers and layers of management," Matt Powell, a consumer practice advisor with BCE Consulting, told Axios. "Now, they're trying to cut out a big chunk of expenses, to try to make the U.S. business more profitable."
In an emailed statement to Axios, Nike said: "The actions that we're taking put us in the position to right-size our organization to get after our biggest growth opportunities as interest in sport, health and wellness have never been stronger."
By the numbers: Nike's Beaverton headquarters employs roughly 11,400 people, according to an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — so April's layoffs accounted for more than 6% of its local workforce.
If we assume those workers are now without jobs and living in Washington County, it would bump the county's unemployment rate from 3.7% to 3.9% — not a huge shift, according to Damon Runberg, an economist with Business Oregon.
The bottom line: Many of the cuts came from Nike's North American group, which affected "as much management and strategy people as product developers," Powell said.
People in this sector have an average annual wage of $148,000, considerably higher than the statewide average, Runberg told Axios.
"Losing higher-wage workers is a big deal, as they account for a disproportionate share of discretionary spending."