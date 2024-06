Elvis Costello kicks off the latest leg of his tour on Sunday at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale.

The latest: Costello loves spontaneity and randomness in a live show, so much that he used to have a "Spectacular Spinning Songbook," a giant spinning wheel by which audience members could "select" the next song.

Flashback: He did it when basketball legend and Trail Blazer Bill Walton came on stage in Boston in 1986. And again years later in San Diego, but this time Costello made sure they played a Grateful Dead song, to please his Deadhead guest.

πŸ’­ Joseph's thought bubble: His remembrance of Walton is touching and proof good people always find each other in a crowd.

If you go: 6pm Sunday at McMenamins Edgefield. Tickets start at $55.