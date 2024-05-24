Fathom is a new art show for adults and children that runs through October. Photo: Joseph Gallivan/Axios

Move over, pirate glow golf. Fathom is Portland's new immersive art show, filled with black-light sea creatures, sunken ships and elements of video games. Why it matters: Fathom, created by the people behind the Portland Winter Light Festival (PWLF), provides something fun to do in a part of downtown where street activity has dwindled.

Catch up quick: The pop-up was started by Chris Herring, Jean Margaret and others in the city's maker and music festival communities. It opens on Friday.

Herring is the artistic director of the PWLF. Two weeks after the festival wrapped, about 50 artists began collaborating on an indoor exhibit.

The result was undersea-themed Fathom, a low-budget Meow-Wolf-meets-The-Little-Mermaid place to play.

It's in a former pharmacy on SW 4th Avenue between Washington and Alder Streets.

Inside the room: Standout features include a space crab whose shell is made of the hoods of five Volkswagen Beetles.

There's also a laser harp room and a wall-sized video game made by Goodbeast, which you play by using your whole body.

How it works: Participants enter on SW 4th Avenue, show their timed ticket and are free to wander.

A scavenger hunt keeps visitors on their toes, Herring says, and people tend to double back to discover more rooms.

There's no bar and no food, so eat before going.

Lighting designers Jean Margaret and Chris Herring at Fathom on SW 4th Avenue. Photo: Joseph Gallivan/Axios

Fun fact: The show draws on Portland talent. Andrew Wade Smith made an infinity room for a Microsoft event 10 years ago and still had the mirrors and hacked the room together in a few weeks for Fathom.

What they're saying: "It's ridiculous how much stuff is laying around that we can build with," Herring told Axios on a tour before Friday's grand opening.

If you go: Fathom is open 3-10pm Fridays, 1-10pm Saturdays and 1-8pm Sundays ($20 for adults; $17.50 youth and veterans), through October.