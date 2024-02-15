Here are the artists Meow Wolf is collaborating with in Houston

Meow Wolf, known for its experimental and interactive art exhibits, is currently creating an installation in Houston's Fifth Ward. The company on Thursday released the names of 41 Texas artists who are collaborating on the new location, which will be its fifth permanent installation and is expected to open later this year.

Why it matters: Meow Wolf's collaboration with local artists for the so-called intergalactic mosaic exhibition experience ensures that it represents and reflects the community in the Houston area, GONZO247, Meow Wolf's Houston artist liaison, tells Axios.

What's happening: Meow Wolf worked with curators and leaders in the local art space — like Harrison Guy with DeLUXE Theater and Y. E. Torres with the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston — to find the Houston- and Texas-based artists who could collaborate on the new location.

What they're saying: "I think that cohort … shows who Houston is, from ethnicities to gender and the makeup of different parts of the city," GONZO247 says.

Here are some of the selected artists:

Kill Joy, an artist and activist whose work is grounded in honoring the earth and seeking environmental and social justice.

Havel Ruck Projects, a duo who's been making immersive art at abandoned or unused sites.

Afsaneh Aayani, one of the few female puppeteers in the theater world in Houston.

Trenton Doyle Hancock, an artist who weaves together comic book elements and multimedia installations.

What we're watching: The exact timeline of when the exhibit will be open — as well as the unique theme for this installation — have yet to be announced.

Worthy of your time: Our Axios Dallas colleague checks out Meow Wolf's Grapevine location, which opened last year.