The Portland Rose Festival starts this weekend and includes the Grand Floral Parade on June 8. Photo: Portland Rose Festival Foundation

The upcoming holiday weekend marks the kickoff of the Portland Rose Festival when the classic fair and carnival rides return for summer fun at Waterfront Park. Why it matters: Organizers are hoping the festival will spur people to rediscover downtown, not just for a day, but over multiple visits.

The big picture: The main festival runs through Sunday, June 9, but some events go later, such as the Rose Garden Awards Ceremony (June 18) and the Milk Carton Boat Race (June 23).

Driving the news: This year the Oregon Brewers Festival has been extended over three weekends instead of two and will act as the bar for the waterfront.

There are also more bands playing every day on three stages in Waterfront Park, and organizers hope people view the $12 fair admission as a deal given the additional acts.

What they're saying: "We're focusing on folks not only enjoying the festival, but also what downtown as a whole has to offer," Nick Brodnicki, chief operating officer of the Portland Rose Festival Foundation, told Axios Portland.

That includes discounts for shopping at certain small businesses in the area.

The three parades:

The fair: The tiger roller coaster, the haunted house, the elliptical basketball hoop … the CityFair carnival might look familiar from Cinco De Mayo, because it's the same setup, but it stays for three weekends. Expect naughty food, carnival games and thrilling rides.

Admission is the same as last year, from $12 online to $15 at the gate to $25 for a pass covering all days.

The court: Meet the young women representing Portland-area high schools on the Rose Festival Court. A queen will be crowned at a ceremony right before the Grand Floral parade.

The boats: Dragon boat races are all day June 8 and 9, the final festival weekend, on the Willamette River through downtown.

You can tour Navy and Coast Guard ships June 5–9. Free; first-come, first-served.

Flowers: The Rose Show is June 6–7 at Lloyd Center; free admission. There will be 4,000 blooms in one place.