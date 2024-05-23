Driving the news: This year the Oregon Brewers Festival has been extended over three weekends instead of two and will act as the bar for the waterfront.
There are also more bands playing every day on three stages in Waterfront Park, and organizers hope people view the $12 fair admission as a deal given the additional acts.
What they're saying: "We're focusing on folks not only enjoying the festival, but also what downtown as a whole has to offer," Nick Brodnicki, chief operating officer of the Portland Rose Festival Foundation, told Axios Portland.
That includes discounts for shopping at certain small businesses in the area.
The three parades:
The Starlight Run winds through downtown, with participants dressed up in costumes and blinking lights. It's a warm up for the Starlight Parade on Saturday, June 1, 8–10pm, featuring glowing floats winding through downtown.
For the third year in a row, the Grand Floral Parade will stick to the Eastside only because of permitting issues. Families preserve their spots on the sidewalk with the dedication of a Swiftie or Screen Door stan. Saturday, June 8, from 10am to noon.
The fair: The tiger roller coaster, the haunted house, the elliptical basketball hoop … the CityFair carnival might look familiar from Cinco De Mayo, because it's the same setup, but it stays for three weekends. Expect naughty food, carnival games and thrilling rides.
Admission is the same as last year, from $12 online to $15 at the gate to $25 for a pass covering all days.
The court: Meet the young women representing Portland-area high schools on the Rose Festival Court. A queen will be crowned at a ceremony right before the Grand Floral parade.
The boats: Dragon boat races are all day June 8 and 9, the final festival weekend, on the Willamette River through downtown.