We asked Nguyen what her Best Day Ever in Portland looks like.
💚 Breakfast kicks off with Mama Thu's "magical morning elixir" made by her mother every morning.
"It is a secret recipe, but I can tell you a few ingredients: beets, turmeric, and pineapple."
🍠 Then she heads to Proud Mary Cafe. "I love a big salty breakfast!" That's the potato hash or the green shakshuka (power greens and eggs) with a side of green salsa every time. To drink, a turmeric chai latte.
"I love to go into the residential neighborhoods and admire their yards and tiny libraries."
🥂 For lunch she packs a picnic from Providore and heads to Mount Tabor. In the basket: Olympia Provisions' finocchiona salami, Remy Wines' bubbly, gluten-free crackers and Portland Creamery triple cream cheese.
And maybe some dried fruit and Woodblock Chocolates.
🚶 After, a hike around Mount Tabor for the views and to shoot hoops in the extinct crater.
🍲 Family dinner takes place at Duck House downtown. The big dining room allows 15 to 30 of the Nguyen family to gather and order soup dumplings, Szechuan lamb hot pot, pork wontons in chili sauce and the house special, egg drop soup.
"I'd take boatloads of pictures with the family, because we don't get together as often as we used to. My family loves to document, document, document!"