Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jenny Nguyen of The Sports Bra likes power greens, Chinese food, walking and ice cream. Photo: Courtesy of StarChefs

Jenny Nguyen opened The Sports Bra — a bar that only shows women's sports — in 2022, tapping into a growing wave of interest in women's sports. 🏅 She earned mentions on "Jeopardy" and in the New York Times, and attracted investors, including Serena William's Reddit-founder husband, who wants to franchise the model. Similar bars are popping up in Austin and Minneapolis.

We asked Nguyen what her Best Day Ever in Portland looks like.

💚 Breakfast kicks off with Mama Thu's "magical morning elixir" made by her mother every morning.

"It is a secret recipe, but I can tell you a few ingredients: beets, turmeric, and pineapple."

🍠 Then she heads to Proud Mary Cafe. "I love a big salty breakfast!" That's the potato hash or the green shakshuka (power greens and eggs) with a side of green salsa every time. To drink, a turmeric chai latte.

🚶Morning activity: A walk in the Alberta neighborhood and window shopping.

"I love to go into the residential neighborhoods and admire their yards and tiny libraries."

🥂 For lunch she packs a picnic from Providore and heads to Mount Tabor. In the basket: Olympia Provisions' finocchiona salami, Remy Wines' bubbly, gluten-free crackers and Portland Creamery triple cream cheese.

And maybe some dried fruit and Woodblock Chocolates.

🚶 After, a hike around Mount Tabor for the views and to shoot hoops in the extinct crater.

🍲 Family dinner takes place at Duck House downtown. The big dining room allows 15 to 30 of the Nguyen family to gather and order soup dumplings, Szechuan lamb hot pot, pork wontons in chili sauce and the house special, egg drop soup.

"I'd take boatloads of pictures with the family, because we don't get together as often as we used to. My family loves to document, document, document!"

🍨 Next, ice cream for dessert at Baskin Robbins in Hollywood.

"I used to go when I was a little kid after big family dinners. We still do that now, though instead of the kid cone, I get two adult scoops now: cookies n' cream and Jamoca Almond Fudge."

Fun fact: Nguyen's parents used to own a franchise of the scoop shop in Vancouver. "It was my first job at age 14!"

If you can get in: The Sports Bra is open 11am-11pm Wednesday to Sunday.