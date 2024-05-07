And Austin has its own WNBA fan support club, which hosts watch parties around the city, another sign of the growing desire for women's sports streaming.
The vibe: ATX Women's Sports Pub, which has not yet selected a location, is expected to offer food and alcohol, host events for fans and stream all women's sporting events on their televisions.
There will be plenty of local action to screen at the pub on the heels of the Longhorn women's basketball team's big season, competing as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year after winning the Big 12 tournament.
The co-founders also intend to donate 10% of their profits to local nonprofits dedicated to equitable access to sports for girls, according to ATX Sports Pub's donation page.
What they're saying: "Our goal is to establish a gathering place worthy of female athletes, where fans of women's sports feel welcomed and at home," Hallum said in a statement. "We aim to uplift the status of women's sports and women as a whole. We look forward to uniting diverse members of our community through sports."
What's next: Crowdfunding support will go toward hiring staff, purchasing furniture and obtaining licenses, according to the group.