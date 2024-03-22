Madison Booker swoops in for a layup. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Texas women's basketball team kicks off its NCAA tournament Friday, competing as a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2004. Why it matters: With famous players like Caitlin Clark in the mix, this edition of the women's tournament promises to be the most high-profile ever, so a deep run by the Longhorns could build campus support for a program that often plays second fiddle to the men's squad.

And the higher exposure could boost recruiting.

Catch up quick: The Texas women's team is led by phenom Madison Booker, who is the first freshman in Big 12 women's basketball history to earn the player of the year award.

Booker, a small forward, had to step into a ball-handling role at the end of December after UT star point guard Rori Harmon, a player of the year contender, tore her ACL in practice.

At the time the Longhorns were 13-0, ranked fifth in the country and had already notched a victory over perennial power Connecticut.

What happened: Instead of unraveling, the Longhorns made it work, with Booker leading a team with defensive stopper Shay Holle, a junior guard out of Westlake, forward Aaliyah Moore, guard Shaylee Gonzales and inside presence Taylor Jones.

The Longhorns finished with a 30-4 record and winner of the Big 12 tournament.

What they're saying: "It's obvious that having the ball in Madison Booker's hands is a pretty good thing," Vic Schaefer, the excitable head coach of the Longhorns, told Yahoo Sports.

Zoom out: This is the year of women's college basketball, with Caitlin Clark of Iowa the most recognizable athlete in the men's or women's game.

Texas is a comparatively low-radar team as subplots abound involving squads like heavy favorite South Carolina, defending champion LSU and star-powered USC.

Zoom in: At UT, the women's team trails the men's squad in popularity — and, of course, everyone operates in the wake of the football team.

By the numbers: Average attendance at the women's basketball team's home games was 6,590 — and 10,682 for the men's.

If you go: UT's game against 16-seed Drexel is at 2pm at the Moody Center and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Tickets start at $10.

What's next: If UT wins, it'll face the winner of Alabama-Florida State on Sunday, also at the Moody Center, with a time to be determined after the first round.

Because they're on opposite sides of the bracket, the only way UT will square off against Iowa is if both teams make the championship game.

The bottom line: "We're all about pressure, we're all about things being difficult, and we get past it," Moore told reporters last weekend after the Longhorns were awarded a No. 1 seed.