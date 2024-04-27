Money meets the moment

Amid historic levels of viewership and engagement, investors are finally taking notice of the business opportunity around women's sports.

Why it matters: "This is not just like an investment for a mission or investment because it's the right thing," said U.S. soccer legend Megan Rapinoe.

"You can actually make a lot of money and you should do it now. Not tomorrow or the next day," she added at Axios and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment's TN50: The Business of Women's Sports Summit in New York last Tuesday.

Driving the news: More money is flowing faster into women's sports, and some of those investments are already paying off.

The National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) landmark four-year $240 million TV rights deal is already helping ESPN attract younger audiences, the network's vice president Rachel Epstein said on stage.

U.S. women's soccer team sales are surging, which is helping to finally address decades-long inaccuracies in team valuations, said Jess Smith, President of WNBA Golden State at the event.

Between the lines: While interest in college hoops and soccer is getting a lot of attention, investors are focusing on other women's sports opportunities that seem poised for disruption.

Alexis Ohanian, founder of venture capital firm 776 announced at the event that his firm will support an all-female track event called the 776 Invitational in September.

What to watch: More brands need to get on board the women's sports rise, said New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke.

The biggest challenge, Clarke said, is getting brands to understand that partnering with the league "is not a fly by night" moment. "It's not a helicopter event," she added.

Bottom line: "We're not just here to talk women's sports — we're here to invest," said Deep Blue founder and CEO Laura Correnti.

