We've been blessed with sun these last few weeks, so I recently went searching for a cool, sugary treat. After eating crab toast at Jacqueline and vintage shopping at Artifact on SE Division Street, I stumbled upon Pinolo Gelato just as my sweet tooth started to ache.

🌰 The menu: Known for its Tuscan-inspired scoops, every flavor — from classics like chocolate and fior di latte to specials like almond fig and seasonal sorbetti — can also be made into an affogato (when espresso is poured over).

🍨 The bite: I went for a double scoop of the pistachio and hazelnut, two inherently Italian flavors. Both had finely milled nuts woven into every silky bite.

Sometimes pistachio can be powerfully sweet — this was not that. The pistachio was mild and almost herb-like, while the hazelnut leaned toward toasted marshmallow. An added sugar cone provided a necessary crunch.

🚶🏻‍♀️ The bottom line: Pinolo is worth going out of your way for, maybe on your next passeggiata.