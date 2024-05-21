🌰 The menu: Known for its Tuscan-inspired scoops, every flavor — from classics like chocolate and fior di latte to specials like almond fig and seasonal sorbetti — can also be made into an affogato (when espresso is poured over).
🍨 The bite: I went for a double scoop of the pistachio and hazelnut, two inherently Italian flavors. Both had finely milled nuts woven into every silky bite.
Sometimes pistachio can be powerfully sweet — this was not that. The pistachio was mild and almost herb-like, while the hazelnut leaned toward toasted marshmallow. An added sugar cone provided a necessary crunch.
🚶🏻♀️ The bottom line: Pinolo is worth going out of your way for, maybe on your next passeggiata.