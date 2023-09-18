Portland shoppers looking for savings, sustainability or simply something special have lots of options, thanks to the city's thriving thrift store scene.

State of play: "Thrift store" is a catch-all term but there are several categories to note when searching for a place to shop.

Secondhand stores such as Goodwill and Salvation Army sell almost anything for cheap.

Vintage stores have a higher price point and focus on older clothing, accessories and furniture in good or great condition.

Consignment shops sell upscale clothing, housewares and furniture.

Instead of spending precious time sifting through racks, we did the work for you.

1. Banshee — 2410 E. Burnside St.

Discounted labels from Carolina Herrera, Prada and Yves Saint Laurent can be found at this curated vintage boutique, but look out for featured local designers' items, like sustainably made handbags from Kozah Numbers and Prime Cut, as well as home goods from Madre Linen.

2. Vein of Gold — 6517 N. Interstate Ave.

At this beloved consignment shop, you'll find a delicate mix of high fashion and classic Pacific Northwest workwear. Consignors are continuously filling the racks, so you'll never know what goods you'll stumble upon.

3. Program Shop — 2122 S.E. Division St.

There are over a dozen vendors at this collective, but standouts include Wildflower Vintage, Into Flow, and Alfalfa Desperado, providing a robust selection of both old and new trend pieces — from gingham button downs and prairie dresses to century-old leather goods.

4. OURstore Vintage — 811 E. Burnside St.

Retro jumpsuits and decades-old chore jackets are staple finds here — but pursue long enough and you're sure to find gems in the form of cashmere sweaters and '70s-inspired silk blouses.

5. Hollywood Vintage — 2757 Northeast Pacific St.

Don't be overwhelmed by the sheer size of this 15,000-square-foot vintage mall. Go in with an open mind and chances are you'll score a coveted magazine from the 80s, a limited edition run of a classic graphic T-shirt or a $2 frame with a Gustav Klimt print.