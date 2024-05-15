May 15, 2024 - Health

🦠 New COVID-19 variants emerging

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a covid particle reflected in a rearview mirror

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

To most Americans, COVID-19 now ranks with everyday risks. But the emergence of new variants called FLiRT is a fresh reminder the coronavirus is still evolving, even with hospitalizations at record lows.

State of play: A new variant, KP.2, accounts for a quarter of U.S. cases and just overtook JN.1 as the dominant strain, while a sister variant, KP.1.1, is also rising and represents 7.1% of cases as of last night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • The variants don't appear to cause different or more serious symptoms. They're descended from Omicron and have mutations in the spike protein that make them more easily transmitted.

Threat level: The latest wastewater samples in Portland suggest a sustained increase in the community presence of COVID-19.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Portland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more