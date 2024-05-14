What they found: While Oregon's gray wolf population has grown significantly in the last decade — from roughly 14 to 178 — 2023 was the first year since 2007 where no new gains were added.
The April report also documented 36 wolf deaths last year, eight of which are under investigation by the Oregon State Police for potential poaching and poisoning.
What they're saying: "The amount of poaching and other suspicious deaths is alarming, impacts our conservation goals and could affect our ability to manage wolves in Oregon," Bernadette Graham Hudson, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a press release.
It is illegal to shoot a wolf unless in self-defense. The state outlines several nonlethal tools farmers can use to protect livestock from repeated predator attacks, such as electric fencing or any device that emits bright lights and loud sounds.
According to the report, depredations on livestock increased 27% in 2023, and 16 wolves were killed after repeated attacks in northeastern Oregon.