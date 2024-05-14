A female gray wolf pup located in northern Umatilla County. Photo: Courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Oregon's gray wolf population remains at a standstill following a rise in poaching and suspicious deaths, according to a recent report from state officials. Why it matters: Oregon, among other states, has dedicated thousands of dollars in resources to rebuild, monitor and protect its wolf populations.

A centuries-long extermination campaign nearly drove the species into extinction until conservationists better understood their role in the ecosystem.

What they found: While Oregon's gray wolf population has grown significantly in the last decade — from roughly 14 to 178 — 2023 was the first year since 2007 where no new gains were added.

The April report also documented 36 wolf deaths last year, eight of which are under investigation by the Oregon State Police for potential poaching and poisoning.

What they're saying: "The amount of poaching and other suspicious deaths is alarming, impacts our conservation goals and could affect our ability to manage wolves in Oregon," Bernadette Graham Hudson, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a press release.

Context: Wolves in Oregon receive special statewide protection, but only those in the western portion of the state are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.

It is illegal to shoot a wolf unless in self-defense. The state outlines several nonlethal tools farmers can use to protect livestock from repeated predator attacks, such as electric fencing or any device that emits bright lights and loud sounds.

According to the report, depredations on livestock increased 27% in 2023, and 16 wolves were killed after repeated attacks in northeastern Oregon.

Yes, but: Some farmers and ranchers argue the state's compensation policy for depredation events doesn't make up for the trauma on their herds.

The bottom line: Herds of gray wolves remain concentrated in the eastern part of the state, but there have been new sightings in Wasco and Lake counties.