A captive wolf stands inside its enclosure at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Gray wolves will return to the wild in Colorado as soon as Monday after a federal judge rejected a last-minute request to delay the voter-approved reintroduction.

Driving the news: Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials planned to capture five gray wolves in Oregon starting Sunday and release them in Eagle, Grand or Summit counties to meet the end-of-the-year deadline set in a 2020 ballot measure.

The state Cattlemen's Association and a Gunnison County livestock organization filed a federal lawsuit Dec. 11 seeking to block the move and require more review of the potential impact.

But a U.S. District Court judge ruled Friday the request is "contrary to the public's interest in seeing gray wolves released in Colorado."

What they're saying: Moments after the decision, the Polis administration announced plans to move ahead and environmental organizations that backed the ballot measure celebrated.

"Both science and Colorado voters have very clearly told us that wolves belong here," Alli Henderson, southern Rockies director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "Once wolves are reintroduced, they'll help restore balance to our state's ecosystems."

The other side: Ranchers are worried that wolves will kill their livestock and herding dogs on private and government-owned lands in Colorado.

The state's plan allows ranchers to receive up to $15,000 in compensation and allows ranchers to kill wolves threatening livestock.

Of note: Wolves that migrated from Wyoming into the state have killed at least seven cows on a ranch near Walden in the last two years, the Colorado Sun reports, including one last week.

The big picture: The plan is being closely watched. Colorado is the first state in the nation to approve the reintroduction of the species, and it required the consent of the Biden administration.