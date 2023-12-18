Colorado set to reintroduce wolves to the wild this week
Gray wolves will return to the wild in Colorado as soon as Monday after a federal judge rejected a last-minute request to delay the voter-approved reintroduction.
Driving the news: Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials planned to capture five gray wolves in Oregon starting Sunday and release them in Eagle, Grand or Summit counties to meet the end-of-the-year deadline set in a 2020 ballot measure.
- The state Cattlemen's Association and a Gunnison County livestock organization filed a federal lawsuit Dec. 11 seeking to block the move and require more review of the potential impact.
- But a U.S. District Court judge ruled Friday the request is "contrary to the public's interest in seeing gray wolves released in Colorado."
What they're saying: Moments after the decision, the Polis administration announced plans to move ahead and environmental organizations that backed the ballot measure celebrated.
- "Both science and Colorado voters have very clearly told us that wolves belong here," Alli Henderson, southern Rockies director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "Once wolves are reintroduced, they'll help restore balance to our state's ecosystems."
The other side: Ranchers are worried that wolves will kill their livestock and herding dogs on private and government-owned lands in Colorado.
- The state's plan allows ranchers to receive up to $15,000 in compensation and allows ranchers to kill wolves threatening livestock.
Of note: Wolves that migrated from Wyoming into the state have killed at least seven cows on a ranch near Walden in the last two years, the Colorado Sun reports, including one last week.
The big picture: The plan is being closely watched. Colorado is the first state in the nation to approve the reintroduction of the species, and it required the consent of the Biden administration.
- In the first three to five years, the state plans to reintroduce as many as 50 wolves in western Colorado.
