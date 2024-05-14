Known for slinging Southern-style comfort food at spots like Bar Casa Vale and since-shuttered Yonder, chef Kevin Jones is now dishing out filet-o-rockfish sandwiches and pot roast over at Moonshot Tavern on SE Ankeny and 28th Avenue. Zoom in: The Kerns bar just opened last month, but that hasn't stopped Jones from taking on additional projects.

He's been working with bartender Cliff Seminerio on a non-alcoholic pop-up Worry Not, which pairs fun mocktails with down-right-delicious cooking.

🤔 We wanted to know: If Jones had one meal left, what would he eat?

It's a meal you can get for less than $20.

🍗 Entree: Not one to mess with classics, Jones would head to Thai lunchtime favorite Nong's Khao Man Gai for the poached chicken and jasmine rice plate with an extra serving of broth and ginger-heavy sauce.

"It is the perfect meal, I have no notes," he told Axios.

🍞 Dessert: Finishing off a meal with sweets is a necessity, and Jones always leans toward H-Mart's Korean whipped cream-filled sweet buns, which cost less than $3 a pop.