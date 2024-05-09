DJ Random Rab and projection artist Android Jones take over Sanctuary Hall at First Congregational United Church of Christ on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Beloved

Get into grunge, parade through St. Johns on a hot day, dance in church and soak in some Cuban-Canadian music. That's why you live here. Here are 11 things to do this weekend:

Thursday

🎸 Yellow Days, a sensitive, soulful singer, is here from the U.K. Catch him before he gets big. 7:30pm, Aladdin Theater. ($25)

Friday

🎤 Eddie Vedder's quavery voice hasn't changed since Pearl Jam broke out of Seattle in the 1990s, and as their new album "Dark Matter" shows, the band is still tight as a drum. 7:30pm, Moda Center. ($183-$900)

🏮 See 80 new Chinese and Japanese lanterns come to life at the Old Town Lantern Lighting Event, which aims to spruce up Old Town/Chinatown. 7:30pm, Portland Chinatown Museum. (Free)

Saturday

📺 Eurovision is must-see TV. The mama of all musical contest shows, it's been televised every year since 1957. The glitzy sets have come a long way since ABBA and Clodagh Rodgers.

The final comes live from Sweden at noon, on Peacock or your ratchet VPN.

🎉 Keep it weird in the neighborhood that time forgot, at the St. Johns Bizarre — from 10am-8pm — with music on two stages including headliners Team Dresch coming on at 6pm. Don't miss the parade at noon. (Free)

🐩 Monetize your pooch for charity, the Doggie Dash is back. 7:30am-1pm, Tom McCall Waterfront Park. ($30-$40)

🍄 Float through cosmic heaven on DJ Random Rab's ambient journey at Sanctuary Hall, as he adds the church's organ to his blips and bleeps. With live 3D-mapped digital visuals from Android Jones. 7:30pm, First Congregational United Church of Christ. ($29-$39)

🤣 Standup comic Michelle Wolf wrote for Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers at "Late Night." If you can't score a ticket, she has a special on Netflix. Sets at 7pm and 10pm, Revolution Hall. ($61 and up)

🎻 Tosca, Madam Butterfly, La Bohème … "Puccini: In Concert" is 90 minutes of everybody's favorite bel canto tunes, cranked to 11 by the Portland Opera. 8pm, Keller Auditorium. ($35-$164)

Sunday

💐 It's Mother's Day, get your brunch on.

🎸 Alex Cuba is the guitar shop nerd with the voice of velvet, and he also reps small-town Smithers, B.C. Soak in his presence like he's playing at your own Tiny "Work From Home" Desk Concert. 8pm, Revolution Hall. ($25)