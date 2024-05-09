Get into grunge, parade through St. Johns on a hot day, dance in church and soak in some Cuban-Canadian music. That's why you live here.
Here are 11 things to do this weekend:
Thursday
🎸 Yellow Days, a sensitive, soulful singer, is here from the U.K. Catch him before he gets big. 7:30pm, Aladdin Theater. ($25)
Friday
🎤 Eddie Vedder's quavery voice hasn't changed since Pearl Jam broke out of Seattle in the 1990s, and as their new album "Dark Matter" shows, the band is still tight as a drum. 7:30pm, Moda Center. ($183-$900)
📺 Eurovision is must-see TV. The mama of all musical contest shows, it's been televised every year since 1957. The glitzy sets have come a long way since ABBA and Clodagh Rodgers.
The final comes live from Sweden at noon, on Peacock or your ratchet VPN.
🎉 Keep it weird in the neighborhood that time forgot, at the St. Johns Bizarre — from 10am-8pm — with music on two stages including headliners Team Dresch coming on at 6pm. Don't miss the parade at noon. (Free)
🐩 Monetize your pooch for charity, the Doggie Dash is back. 7:30am-1pm, Tom McCall Waterfront Park. ($30-$40)
🍄 Float through cosmic heaven on DJ Random Rab's ambient journey at Sanctuary Hall, as he adds the church's organ to his blips and bleeps. With live 3D-mapped digital visuals from Android Jones. 7:30pm, First Congregational United Church of Christ. ($29-$39)