Weekend Guide: Comedy, church rave and parade check!

Purple interior of gothic church with smoke below and white light above

DJ Random Rab and projection artist Android Jones take over Sanctuary Hall at First Congregational United Church of Christ on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Beloved

Get into grunge, parade through St. Johns on a hot day, dance in church and soak in some Cuban-Canadian music. That's why you live here.

Here are 11 things to do this weekend:

Thursday

🎸 Yellow Days, a sensitive, soulful singer, is here from the U.K. Catch him before he gets big. 7:30pm, Aladdin Theater. ($25)

Friday

🎤 Eddie Vedder's quavery voice hasn't changed since Pearl Jam broke out of Seattle in the 1990s, and as their new album "Dark Matter" shows, the band is still tight as a drum. 7:30pm, Moda Center. ($183-$900)

🏮 See 80 new Chinese and Japanese lanterns come to life at the Old Town Lantern Lighting Event, which aims to spruce up Old Town/Chinatown. 7:30pm, Portland Chinatown Museum. (Free)

Saturday

📺 Eurovision is must-see TV. The mama of all musical contest shows, it's been televised every year since 1957. The glitzy sets have come a long way since ABBA and Clodagh Rodgers.

  • The final comes live from Sweden at noon, on Peacock or your ratchet VPN.

🎉 Keep it weird in the neighborhood that time forgot, at the St. Johns Bizarre — from 10am-8pm — with music on two stages including headliners Team Dresch coming on at 6pm. Don't miss the parade at noon. (Free)

🐩 Monetize your pooch for charity, the Doggie Dash is back. 7:30am-1pm, Tom McCall Waterfront Park. ($30-$40)

🍄 Float through cosmic heaven on DJ Random Rab's ambient journey at Sanctuary Hall, as he adds the church's organ to his blips and bleeps. With live 3D-mapped digital visuals from Android Jones. 7:30pm, First Congregational United Church of Christ. ($29-$39)

🤣 Standup comic Michelle Wolf wrote for Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers at "Late Night." If you can't score a ticket, she has a special on Netflix. Sets at 7pm and 10pm, Revolution Hall. ($61 and up)

🎻 Tosca, Madam Butterfly, La Bohème … "Puccini: In Concert" is 90 minutes of everybody's favorite bel canto tunes, cranked to 11 by the Portland Opera. 8pm, Keller Auditorium. ($35-$164)

Sunday

💐 It's Mother's Day, get your brunch on.

🎸 Alex Cuba is the guitar shop nerd with the voice of velvet, and he also reps small-town Smithers, B.C. Soak in his presence like he's playing at your own Tiny "Work From Home" Desk Concert. 8pm, Revolution Hall. ($25)

