Dig in: With two locations, one in the Pearl District and the other in Kerns, Screen Door offers quintessential brunch foods, but the praline bacon (toasted with pecans, brown sugar and cayenne), may be the reason it secured the No. 13 spot.

Australian-based coffee roaster Proud Mary landed in Portland seven years ago and its rotating, seasonal-inspired menu routinely cranks out stellar dishes like green shakshuka with beet labneh and a potato hash wrap with smoked pork belly. It landed at No. 71.

Taking home the No. 74 spot is Mexican restaurant, RJ Skillets, just a few doors down from Proud Mary on NE Alberta Street. Chilaquiles, brisket enchiladas and mole tostadas always come out of the kitchen hot and beautifully plated.

The bottom line: All of these spots, which routinely have long waitlists on weekends, are about to get a lot busier — and they don't take reservations.