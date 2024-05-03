24 mins ago - Food and Drink

Three Portland restaurants on Yelp's top brunch list

A plate of food on a oak-colored table with silverware on the side.

A bowl of green shakshuka with a poached egg and beet labneh at Proud Mary. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

Three Portland-area eateries, one known for its limited-edition $150 cup of coffee and another for its southern-style chicken and waffles, landed on Yelp's top 100 brunch spots in the U.S.

State of plate: Proud Mary Coffee, RJ Skillets and Screen Door are the only Rose City mentions on the list, while two spots in Bend — The Lemon Tree and McKay Cottage Restaurant — also made the ranking.

Dig in: With two locations, one in the Pearl District and the other in Kerns, Screen Door offers quintessential brunch foods, but the praline bacon (toasted with pecans, brown sugar and cayenne), may be the reason it secured the No. 13 spot.

  • Australian-based coffee roaster Proud Mary landed in Portland seven years ago and its rotating, seasonal-inspired menu routinely cranks out stellar dishes like green shakshuka with beet labneh and a potato hash wrap with smoked pork belly. It landed at No. 71.
  • Taking home the No. 74 spot is Mexican restaurant, RJ Skillets, just a few doors down from Proud Mary on NE Alberta Street. Chilaquiles, brisket enchiladas and mole tostadas always come out of the kitchen hot and beautifully plated.

The bottom line: All of these spots, which routinely have long waitlists on weekends, are about to get a lot busier — and they don't take reservations.

