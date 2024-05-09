Note: Share of the U.S. labor force that is functionally unemployed (seeking but unable to find a full-time job, is unemployed or is employed in a position earning less than a living wage); Data: Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity; Chart: Axios Visuals Portland's true unemployment rate last year was 20%, compared with its official rate of nearly 3.9%, according to a study from the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP). Why it matters: Unemployment in Portland has steadily recovered from pandemic highs, but a more nuanced look at the region's workforce data reveals a larger chunk of individuals who can't find a living-wage job.

The intrigue: Bend had the lowest true unemployment rate (11%) among all the U.S. metros tracked by the institute.

What they're saying: "Currently the share of prime-age Oregonians who have a job is at a record high," state economist Josh Lerner wrote after the Employment Department released its most recent report last month.

However, a string of local layoffs may have contributed to Portland having the biggest loss in total employment of all top 50 metro areas for March.

Between the lines: The true unemployment rate tends to track — but also be much higher than — the headline Bureau of Labor Statistics unemployment rate, which excludes anybody who has stopped looking for work and those discouraged by a lack of jobs or the demands of child care.

The BLS rate also excludes people who might be earning only a few dollars a week; LISEP, by contrast, counts anybody earning less than $25,000 per year as unemployed.

Zoom out: Portland's true unemployment rate is about 3 percentage points lower than the national rate of 23%.