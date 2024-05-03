Denver named national leader for living-wage jobs

Why it matters: A strong labor market signals a healthy economy, spurring more consumer spending and less reliance on social welfare programs.
Zoom in: The unemployment rate in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro was 16% in 2023, well below the national rate of 23%, according to Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity's proprietary True Rate of Unemployment.
The region also ranked as the national leader for living-wage jobs.
Zoom out: In several cities outside the Denver metro, unemployment figures hover closer to the national average. Rates were around 21% in Greeley and 25% in Colorado Springs.
Fort Collins, however, exceeded nationwide numbers at 30%.
How it works: LISEP's True Rate of Unemployment measures the proportion of workers looking for a full-time job that pays a living wage — and who are unable to find one.
What they're saying: "Local communities investing in infrastructure, housing, and future-oriented industries consistently outperform those more reliant on low-wage jobs," LISEP founder Gene Ludwig said in a statement.
The bottom line: There are plenty of good jobs in America — but they're not evenly distributed.