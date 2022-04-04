How Colorado's minimum wage policies compare with other states

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from Oxfam America via U.S. Census; Map: Axios Visuals

As employers raise wages to attract workers amid a widespread labor shortage, new data shows Colorado has one of the lowest percentages nationwide of people earning below $15 an hour.

By the numbers: 26.8% of Centennial State workers (about 860,000 people) make $15 per hour or less — well below the national average of 31.9%, according to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by Oxfam America.

Why it matters: Our $12.56 minimum wage is higher than the federal minimum of $7.25, but over the years neither figure has kept up with the cost of living.

A living hourly wage for a single adult with no children in Colorado is $17.56, per the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. If that adult has one child, the rate needed for a living wage is $34.68.

Driving the news: A new state law that took effect last week requires Colorado prison laborers who participate in certain offsite work programs be paid minimum wage, at least.

Bill sponsor Sen. James Coleman (D-Denver) says the law is a first step to eventually ensuring all incarcerated laborers in the state earn minimum wage or more.

Zoom in: Significant gender and race disparities exist in the minimum wage discussion, per Oxfam's study.

34% of working women make less than $15 per hour in Colorado, compared with 20% of men.

For people of color, the number jumps to 51% for women and 30% for men.

Flashback: Colorado voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2016 to raise the minimum wage, which was $8.31 per hour at that time.

Yes, but: This gradual yearly increase leaves Colorado's pay behind nearly a dozen other states, including California, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Washington.

The big picture: A record number of cities and states are set to increase their minimum wages this year — with many exceeding $15, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez writes.

The moves come in the absence of any increases to the federal minimum wage, which has gone unchanged since 2009.