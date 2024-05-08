Pet parents are opting for a new kind of vet clinic, one with an app and minimalist decor: Imagine One Medical for cats and dogs.
The big picture: Most U.S. households now have a pet, and they're willing to spend big on medical care that offers 24/7 telehealth services.
- In Portland, pet parents have DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Animal Care.
- Brooklyn Yard Veterinary Hospital opened in 2019 and operates six days a week.
- Some traditional vets have been slower to upgrade, and often have restrictive hours.
Between the lines: Millennials make up a large portion of pet parents.
What to expect: Emerging vet services often offer a space with friendly staff, curated animal art, neutral colors, comfortable couches, jars of treats, plants and free cold brew.
By the numbers: The amount of vet establishments across the country has gone up 8.4% since 2012, according to 2021 Census Bureau data, the most recent available.
- The number of practices in Oregon — 574 as of 2021 — increased 9.5% during that time.
What we're watching: Vet schools are increasing class capacity and several new ones are in development, according to Mark Rosatia, a spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Of note: 64% of vets are women, per AVMA numbers.