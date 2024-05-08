Share on email (opens in new window)

Pet parents are opting for a new kind of vet clinic, one with an app and minimalist decor: Imagine One Medical for cats and dogs. The big picture: Most U.S. households now have a pet, and they're willing to spend big on medical care that offers 24/7 telehealth services.

In Portland, pet parents have DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Animal Care.

Brooklyn Yard Veterinary Hospital opened in 2019 and operates six days a week.

Some traditional vets have been slower to upgrade, and often have restrictive hours.

Between the lines: Millennials make up a large portion of pet parents.

They led the pandemic pet adoption boom, and now account for an estimated 1 in 3 pet owners.

Many millennials — many of whom are child-free — are also paying close attention to the health of their animals.

What to expect: Emerging vet services often offer a space with friendly staff, curated animal art, neutral colors, comfortable couches, jars of treats, plants and free cold brew.

New clinics — like Sadie Veterinary Urgent Care in Montavilla — are popping up in Oregon amid an ongoing national vet shortage.

By the numbers: The amount of vet establishments across the country has gone up 8.4% since 2012, according to 2021 Census Bureau data, the most recent available.

The number of practices in Oregon — 574 as of 2021 — increased 9.5% during that time.

What we're watching: Vet schools are increasing class capacity and several new ones are in development, according to Mark Rosatia, a spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Of note: 64% of vets are women, per AVMA numbers.