Members-only pet care market heats up

Megan Rose Dickey
Dr. Treat opened today in the Marina. Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

A new vet clinic, Dr. Treat, opens Friday in San Francisco's Marina district.

Why it matters: An onslaught of COVID-era pet purchases unfolded as veterinary clinics faced labor shortages due to pandemic disruption.

Details: Dr. Treat is members-only and aims to provide personalized, preventive care.

  • The $250 annual membership includes genetic testing, unlimited health and wellness exams and 24/7 veterinary support.
  • Dr. Treat anticipates being able to serve between 3,500 to 4,500 members per year.

The big picture: Modern Animal, opened earlier this week in NoPA, also offers high-end care for pets.

  • Both clinics aim to create high-end, stress-free environments for animals, but there are two key differentiators: price and genetic testing.
  • Modern Animal is slightly cheaper ($129) but doesn’t offer genetic testing. Dr. Treat’s founder Rakesh Tondon tells Axios that the testing allows his clinic to take a more personalized approach to care.

What's next: Dr. Treat plans to open more locations throughout the city and elsewhere in the Bay Area "in the very near future," Tondon says.

  • As for Modern Animal, it's on track to open a second San Francisco clinic, in Russian Hill, later this year.
