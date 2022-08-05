2 hours ago - Business
Members-only pet care market heats up
A new vet clinic, Dr. Treat, opens Friday in San Francisco's Marina district.
Why it matters: An onslaught of COVID-era pet purchases unfolded as veterinary clinics faced labor shortages due to pandemic disruption.
- Since the start of the pandemic, 23 million American households brought new pets home, according to the American Society for the prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Details: Dr. Treat is members-only and aims to provide personalized, preventive care.
- The $250 annual membership includes genetic testing, unlimited health and wellness exams and 24/7 veterinary support.
- Dr. Treat anticipates being able to serve between 3,500 to 4,500 members per year.
The big picture: Modern Animal, opened earlier this week in NoPA, also offers high-end care for pets.
- Both clinics aim to create high-end, stress-free environments for animals, but there are two key differentiators: price and genetic testing.
- Modern Animal is slightly cheaper ($129) but doesn’t offer genetic testing. Dr. Treat’s founder Rakesh Tondon tells Axios that the testing allows his clinic to take a more personalized approach to care.
What's next: Dr. Treat plans to open more locations throughout the city and elsewhere in the Bay Area "in the very near future," Tondon says.
- As for Modern Animal, it's on track to open a second San Francisco clinic, in Russian Hill, later this year.
