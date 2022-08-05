Members-only pet care market heats up

A new vet clinic, Dr. Treat, opens Friday in San Francisco's Marina district.

Why it matters: An onslaught of COVID-era pet purchases unfolded as veterinary clinics faced labor shortages due to pandemic disruption.

Since the start of the pandemic, 23 million American households brought new pets home, according to the American Society for the prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Details: Dr. Treat is members-only and aims to provide personalized, preventive care.

The $250 annual membership includes genetic testing, unlimited health and wellness exams and 24/7 veterinary support.

Dr. Treat anticipates being able to serve between 3,500 to 4,500 members per year.

The big picture: Modern Animal, opened earlier this week in NoPA, also offers high-end care for pets.

Both clinics aim to create high-end, stress-free environments for animals, but there are two key differentiators: price and genetic testing.

Modern Animal is slightly cheaper ($129) but doesn’t offer genetic testing. Dr. Treat’s founder Rakesh Tondon tells Axios that the testing allows his clinic to take a more personalized approach to care.

What's next: Dr. Treat plans to open more locations throughout the city and elsewhere in the Bay Area "in the very near future," Tondon says.