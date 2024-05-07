🦠 1 map to go: Avian flu on the rise

Data: USDA; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Several wild animals in Oregon, including skunks, American martens, raccoons and red foxes have been infected with the flu virus strain currently spreading in dairy cattle in the U.S.

Why it matters: Up to 75% of new and emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals, and most of those can be traced back to wildlife.

Bird flu has affected nearly 20 wild mammal species in the U.S. since 2022, now cows are being infected (though they can recover with treatment).

The CDC has said the risk to the general public is low.

The intrigue: Oregon is susceptible to continued outbreaks of avian influenza because of its location within the Pacific Flyway, with migratory birds bringing incursions of avian influenza to domestic poultry populations, Meg Schaeffer, an epidemiologist, told Axios.