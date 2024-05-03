Rose City Rundown

👩🏻‍🍳 When chef and recipe creator Alison Roman is in town this weekend for her live podcast show at the Aladdin Theater, you may also see her at local hotspots like Heavenly Creatures or Nong's Khao Man Gai. (Portland Monthly)

😢 Beloved vegan Indian restaurant The Sudra will close its NE 28th Street location at the end of the month. (The Oregonian)

Urban Alchemy, a third-party operator of many of Portland's homeless shelters, broke city regulations by failing to register as a lobbyist when meeting with officials to secure its $50 million contract, a report from the City Auditor's Office found. (OPB)