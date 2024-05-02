14 mins ago - Real Estate

Median down payment for Portland metro homes rises

Data: Redfin analysis of county records; Note: National data calculated from 40 of the most populous U.S. metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals
The median down payment in the Portland metro area reached $71,000 in February, up more than 8% from just a year earlier, according to a new report from Redfin.

Why it matters: You'll need a little more money on hand for a down payment to land your dream home.

The big picture: The typical Portland down payment of over 15% mirrored the national median in February, per the report.

Between the lines: Those who put at least 20% down can avoid the added cost of private mortgage insurance.

Reality check: First-time buyers across the country are still struggling to get their feet in the door.

The intrigue: The share of home purchases made with cash in Portland grew nearly six percentage points — 31% — between February 2023 and February 2024, the fourth largest increase across 40 of the most populous U.S. metropolitan areas.

