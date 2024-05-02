Median down payment for Portland metro homes rises Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window) Data: Redfin analysis of county records; Note: National data calculated from 40 of the most populous U.S. metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals
The median
down payment in the Portland metro area reached $71,000 in February, up more than 8% from just a year earlier, according to a new report from Redfin. Why it matters: You'll need a little more money on hand for a down payment to land your dream home. The big picture: The typical Portland down payment of over 15% mirrored the national median in February, per the report. Between the lines: Those who put at least 20% down can avoid the added cost of private mortgage insurance. Reality check: First-time buyers across the country are still struggling to get their feet in the door. The intrigue: The share of home purchases made with cash in Portland grew nearly six percentage points — 31% — between February 2023 and February 2024, the fourth largest increase across 40 of the most populous U.S. metropolitan areas. Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
