Cafe Olli's Siobhan Speirits shares her last meal

Photo illustration of a place setting shaped like a skull and crossbones containing a photo of Siobhan Speirits.

Illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Courtesy of Raeann Serra

Known for its all-day cafe, with standout pizza and quick-to-sell-out pastry case, Cafe Olli is heading into a busy season filled with pop-ups and events.

The latest: The wife and husband duo behind the NE neighborhood favorite will be slinging slices at Division Wines every Friday starting this summer, and they just opened Cafe Olli's private event space for daytime shindigs.

  • They're also harboring a secret: "We've got some exciting stuff in the works, but we aren't quite ready to announce anything public!" Siobhan Speirits told Axios.

Until they're ready to spill, we wanted to know: If Speirits had one last meal, what would she eat?

🥗 Appetizer: A Caesar salad with focaccia croutons made by her husband and restaurant partner, Taylor Manning.

🥩 Entree: An $85, 10-ounce filet mignon with garlic mashed potatoes from old-school chops spot Ringside Steakhouse. Treat yourself!

🍓 Dessert: A pavlova (a meringue-based treat known for its crispy edges and marshmallow center) with raspberries and white chocolate.

🍸 Nightcap: Classics are classics for a reason. Speirits would have "a gin and tonic made with Freeland gin to wash it all down!"

