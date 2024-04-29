The new cafe is located in the 11W building. Photo: Courtesy of Stumptown Coffee

Twenty five years after opening its first cafe on SE Division Street, Stumptown Coffee is still investing in Portland — this time with a new west end shop within the 11W building. The latest: The new location, which replaces Stumptown's former spot in the Ace Hotel, opened earlier this month and shows the company's "​​commitment to the city where we were born," Jon Perry, vice president of cafes, told Axios.

The intrigue: Despite other small businesses fleeing downtown since the pandemic due to dwindling sales and increased crime, Perry said both of the roaster's downtown cafes are seeing increased foot traffic. "We believe that it's going to come back even stronger than before," he said.

"The cafes are doing better all the time, but it isn't yet where it was previously."

A well-lit spot to work on your computer. Photo: Courtesy of Stumptown Coffee

The vibe: Designed by Portland-based firms Studio Butch and Green Rabbet Builders, the west end cafe features a blending of Japanese and Scandinavian style — meaning a lot of light-stained wood paneling, sleek concrete fixtures and warm overhead lighting.

Dig in: In addition to its full menu — which includes cold brew, espresso drinks and eats from Sparrow Bakery and Spielman's Bagels — the 11W cafe will feature rotating, seasonal specials like a rose gold honey cortado, made with Jacobsen Salt honey.

If you go: Open weekdays from 6:30am to 5pm, and 7am to 5pm on weekends, at 1140 SW Washington Street