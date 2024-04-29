Cheng "Charlie" Saephan, one of three from the Portland area who will share the $1.3 billion Powerball winnings.

The winners of April's $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot — Oregon's largest jackpot ever — are a couple and their friend who bought 20 tickets together, lottery officials announced Monday. Why it matters: This was the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize in history and the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot.

Driving the news: Cheng Saephan, an immigrant from Laos who moved to Portland 30 years ago, claimed the prize along with his wife Duanpen Saephan, and their friend Laiza Liem Chao, of Milwaukie, who chipped in $100 toward the tickets.

The three will share around $422 million after taxes.

Chao will receive 50% and Cheng and the Saephans 25% each.

What they're saying: Saephan — who has been a cancer patient for eight years and is currently undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence — said he purchased over 20 tickets for the drawing, wrote out his numbers on a piece of paper and slept with it under his pillow.

"I prayed to God to help me," he said at a press conference in Salem on Monday. "My kids are young and I'm not that healthy."

After the drawing, he called Chao to share the good news.

"I said, 'Laiza, where are you?' and she said, 'I'm going to work,'" said Saephan. "I replied, 'You don't have to go anymore.'"

What we're watching: Currently, the Powerball jackpot stands at $164 million.