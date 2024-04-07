The Powerball jackpot for April 6 was the game's fourth-largest grand prize ever. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A ticket sold in Oregon is the sole winner of the $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot, the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize ever, Powerball officials announced Sunday. Why it matters: It was the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and the second time the lottery's jackpot was won this year, officials said.

The big picture: It was the 41st drawing in the jackpot run, Powerball officials said in a news release.

The cash lump-sum option for the April 6 drawing is $621 million, Powerball said.

Powerball drawing delayed

Driving the news: The announcement of a winner comes after Saturday's Powerball drawing was delayed nearly 3 and a half hours because "one lottery needed additional time to complete the required pre-draw procedures," officials said.

Officials said Saturday night that the procedures had "been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game."

Flashback: The Powerball drawing for the world's largest-ever lottery prize of $2.04 billion was also delayed in November 2022.

Powerball winning numbers for April 6

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and red Powerball 9.

Was there a Powerball winner last night?

The latest: Yes, one ticket sold in Oregon won the jackpot. The Powerball drawing also produced more than 4.5 million winning tickets nationwide, officials said.

Seven tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming.

81 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 26 tickets won $150,000 prizes, Powerball said.

Powerball prizes

By the numbers: Here are the prize amounts for matching numbers with and without the Powerball for all drawings:

Powerball: $4

One number and Powerball: $4

Two numbers and Powerball: $7

Three numbers: $7

Three numbers plus Powerball: $100

Four numbers: $100

Four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000

Five numbers: $1 million

Five numbers plus Powerball: Jackpot

Next Powerball drawing

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The next drawing is at 10:59pm ET Monday and will be broadcast live on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The April 8 jackpot is an estimated $20 million with a cash value of $9.4 million, the Powerball website said.

Powerball odds

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

Yes, but: The odds of being struck by lightning in a year are less than one in a million, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How to play Powerball game

State of play: Lottery players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 69 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

"Quick Pick" or "Easy Pick" tickets can also be purchased where numbers are selected automatically.

Powerball ticket price and Power Play

Powerball tickets are $2 per play but for an extra $1 per play you can add the Power Play feature to "multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times."

The multiplier number is randomly selected just before each drawing.

The Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million, Powerball said.

The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less, according to the lottery.

