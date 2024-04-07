Powerball ticket from Oregon wins $1.3 billion jackpot
A ticket sold in Oregon is the sole winner of the $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot, the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize ever, Powerball officials announced Sunday.
Why it matters: It was the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and the second time the lottery's jackpot was won this year, officials said.
The big picture: It was the 41st drawing in the jackpot run, Powerball officials said in a news release.
- The cash lump-sum option for the April 6 drawing is $621 million, Powerball said.
Powerball drawing delayed
Driving the news: The announcement of a winner comes after Saturday's Powerball drawing was delayed nearly 3 and a half hours because "one lottery needed additional time to complete the required pre-draw procedures," officials said.
- Officials said Saturday night that the procedures had "been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game."
Flashback: The Powerball drawing for the world's largest-ever lottery prize of $2.04 billion was also delayed in November 2022.
Powerball winning numbers for April 6
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and red Powerball 9.
Was there a Powerball winner last night?
The latest: Yes, one ticket sold in Oregon won the jackpot. The Powerball drawing also produced more than 4.5 million winning tickets nationwide, officials said.
- Seven tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming.
- 81 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 26 tickets won $150,000 prizes, Powerball said.
Powerball prizes
By the numbers: Here are the prize amounts for matching numbers with and without the Powerball for all drawings:
- Powerball: $4
- One number and Powerball: $4
- Two numbers and Powerball: $7
- Three numbers: $7
- Three numbers plus Powerball: $100
- Four numbers: $100
- Four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000
- Five numbers: $1 million
- Five numbers plus Powerball: Jackpot
Next Powerball drawing
Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The next drawing is at 10:59pm ET Monday and will be broadcast live on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.
- The April 8 jackpot is an estimated $20 million with a cash value of $9.4 million, the Powerball website said.
Powerball odds
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
- The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.
Yes, but: The odds of being struck by lightning in a year are less than one in a million, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
How to play Powerball game
State of play: Lottery players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 69 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.
- "Quick Pick" or "Easy Pick" tickets can also be purchased where numbers are selected automatically.
Powerball ticket price and Power Play
Powerball tickets are $2 per play but for an extra $1 per play you can add the Power Play feature to "multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times."
- The multiplier number is randomly selected just before each drawing.
- The Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million, Powerball said.
- The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less, according to the lottery.
