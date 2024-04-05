Select P&G laundry detergent is part of a new recall. Photo: Courtesy of Procter & Gamble via Business Wire

Procter & Gamble is voluntarily recalling 8.2 million "defective bags" of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel brand laundry detergent packets for "risk of serious injury," the company announced Friday. Why it matters: The bags "can split open near the zipper track" and pose a risk to children and others "if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested," according to the recall notice.

"Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues," the recall says.

There's also a risk of skin or eye injuries.

Threat level: P&G said there were no confirmed cases of incidents or injuries directly related to the "packaging defect."

The company says it received four reports of children in the U.S. "accessing the liquid laundry packets" with three reportedly ingesting the detergent.

Yes, but: The company says "it is not known if these laundry packets came from recalled bags."

What they're saying: "Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product," the notice says.

Tide pods recall 2024

The big picture: The affected bags were sold from September 2023 through present at major retailers nationwide including Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

The items were also sold online at Amazon and other retailer websites.

They cost between $5 for one 12-count bag and $30 for a box with four 39-count bags, the company said.

P&G recall list

Zoom in: Select types of Gain Flings, Tide Pods, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods are part of the recall.

The manufacturer has a special website, www.pg.com/bags, where consumers can check if their bags are affected.

Consumers with recalled bags will be directed to submit a photo of the recalled product that shows the lot code on the site.

