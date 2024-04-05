Skip to main content
Apr 5, 2024 - Business

P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods

Bag of Gain Flings laundry detergent and two bags of Tide Pods

Select P&G laundry detergent is part of a new recall. Photo: Courtesy of Procter & Gamble via Business Wire

Procter & Gamble is voluntarily recalling 8.2 million "defective bags" of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel brand laundry detergent packets for "risk of serious injury," the company announced Friday.

Why it matters: The bags "can split open near the zipper track" and pose a risk to children and others "if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested," according to the recall notice.

  • "Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues," the recall says.
  • There's also a risk of skin or eye injuries.

Threat level: P&G said there were no confirmed cases of incidents or injuries directly related to the "packaging defect."

  • The company says it received four reports of children in the U.S. "accessing the liquid laundry packets" with three reportedly ingesting the detergent.

Yes, but: The company says "it is not known if these laundry packets came from recalled bags."

What they're saying: "Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product," the notice says.

Tide pods recall 2024

The big picture: The affected bags were sold from September 2023 through present at major retailers nationwide including Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

  • The items were also sold online at Amazon and other retailer websites.
  • They cost between $5 for one 12-count bag and $30 for a box with four 39-count bags, the company said.

P&G recall list

Zoom in: Select types of Gain Flings, Tide Pods, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods are part of the recall.

  • The manufacturer has a special website, www.pg.com/bags, where consumers can check if their bags are affected.
  • Consumers with recalled bags will be directed to submit a photo of the recalled product that shows the lot code on the site.

