P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods
Procter & Gamble is voluntarily recalling 8.2 million "defective bags" of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel brand laundry detergent packets for "risk of serious injury," the company announced Friday.
Why it matters: The bags "can split open near the zipper track" and pose a risk to children and others "if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested," according to the recall notice.
- "Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues," the recall says.
- There's also a risk of skin or eye injuries.
Threat level: P&G said there were no confirmed cases of incidents or injuries directly related to the "packaging defect."
- The company says it received four reports of children in the U.S. "accessing the liquid laundry packets" with three reportedly ingesting the detergent.
Yes, but: The company says "it is not known if these laundry packets came from recalled bags."
What they're saying: "Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product," the notice says.
Tide pods recall 2024
The big picture: The affected bags were sold from September 2023 through present at major retailers nationwide including Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.
- The items were also sold online at Amazon and other retailer websites.
- They cost between $5 for one 12-count bag and $30 for a box with four 39-count bags, the company said.
P&G recall list
Zoom in: Select types of Gain Flings, Tide Pods, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods are part of the recall.
- The manufacturer has a special website, www.pg.com/bags, where consumers can check if their bags are affected.
- Consumers with recalled bags will be directed to submit a photo of the recalled product that shows the lot code on the site.
