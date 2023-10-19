P&G exploring options for hair care brand VS Sassoon’s China business
Procter & Gamble may be exploring options, including a full or partial stake sale, of the Chinese business of its hair care brand VS Sassoon, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar.
Why it's the BFD: While China is an important market for the consumer-product goods giant, that doesn't trump generally difficult market conditions.
Details: The CPG company has sought preliminary investor interest for VS Sassoon in the Chinese market, which could be valued to the tune of around $1 billion, per Bloomberg.
Zoom in: The company said year-over-year organic sales in Greater China were down 6% in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
- "We don't expect the China recovery to be quick, extensive or linear, and I think that's playing out," CFO Andre Schulten said on the company's quarterly earnings call Wednesday.
- "The business health in China is really all driven by market dynamics right now," he said, adding that the market is "still contracting post-COVID reopening."
Yes, but: Schulten says the Chinese market is still an attractive place to do business.
- "We've been there for 30 years. We have a very strong organization on the ground, R&D capability, supply chain capability, and commercial capability," he said during the earnings call.
- "The Chinese consumer is a demanding consumer," he says, noting he thinks P&G can still "play a value-creating role in China."
Flashback: Earlier this year, P&G acquired textured hair care brand Mielle Organics.
- In 2021, it acquired skin care brand Farmacy Beauty and hair care company Ouai, and in early 2022, it snatched up Tula.
A P&G spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.