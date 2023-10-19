Share on email (opens in new window)

Procter & Gamble may be exploring options, including a full or partial stake sale, of the Chinese business of its hair care brand VS Sassoon, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar.

Why it's the BFD: While China is an important market for the consumer-product goods giant, that doesn't trump generally difficult market conditions.

Details: The CPG company has sought preliminary investor interest for VS Sassoon in the Chinese market, which could be valued to the tune of around $1 billion, per Bloomberg.

Zoom in: The company said year-over-year organic sales in Greater China were down 6% in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

"We don't expect the China recovery to be quick, extensive or linear, and I think that's playing out," CFO Andre Schulten said on the company's quarterly earnings call Wednesday.

"The business health in China is really all driven by market dynamics right now," he said, adding that the market is "still contracting post-COVID reopening."

Yes, but: Schulten says the Chinese market is still an attractive place to do business.

"We've been there for 30 years. We have a very strong organization on the ground, R&D capability, supply chain capability, and commercial capability," he said during the earnings call.

"The Chinese consumer is a demanding consumer," he says, noting he thinks P&G can still "play a value-creating role in China."

Flashback: Earlier this year, P&G acquired textured hair care brand Mielle Organics.

In 2021, it acquired skin care brand Farmacy Beauty and hair care company Ouai, and in early 2022, it snatched up Tula.

A P&G spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.