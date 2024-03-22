Share on email (opens in new window)

Starbucks-branded mugs sold in holiday gift sets are part of a recall. Photo: Courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Nestlé USA is recalling about 440,500 ceramic Starbucks-branded mugs sold in holiday gift sets because they pose burn and laceration hazards, according to a recall notice. Why it matters: There have been 12 incidents of the mugs overheating or breaking and 10 reported injuries, per the recall posted on U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs, the recall notes.

Starbucks recall 2024

Zoom in: The recall includes four Starbucks-branded gift sets that contain a ceramic mug with metallic coating.

They were sold at Target, Walmart as well as Nexcom military retail outlets in the U.S. from November 2023 to January 2024.

Prices ranged from $10 to $20 for the sets.

This recall does not involve any other Nestlé USA or Starbucks-branded products.

The recalled mugs can be returned for a refund or a refund issued by contacting Nestlé USA, the company said.

Directions on how to get a refund and the affected products are listed in the recall notice.

