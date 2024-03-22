5 hours ago - Business
Starbucks mugs sold at Walmart, Target recalled for burn risk
Nestlé USA is recalling about 440,500 ceramic Starbucks-branded mugs sold in holiday gift sets because they pose burn and laceration hazards, according to a recall notice.
Why it matters: There have been 12 incidents of the mugs overheating or breaking and 10 reported injuries, per the recall posted on U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
- Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs, the recall notes.

Zoom in: The recall includes four Starbucks-branded gift sets that contain a ceramic mug with metallic coating.
- They were sold at Target, Walmart as well as Nexcom military retail outlets in the U.S. from November 2023 to January 2024.
- Prices ranged from $10 to $20 for the sets.
- This recall does not involve any other Nestlé USA or Starbucks-branded products.
The recalled mugs can be returned for a refund or a refund issued by contacting Nestlé USA, the company said.
- Directions on how to get a refund and the affected products are listed in the recall notice.
