Business

Starbucks mugs sold at Walmart, Target recalled for burn risk

Starbucks mugs in gift sets that are on a recall notice

Starbucks-branded mugs sold in holiday gift sets are part of a recall. Photo: Courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Nestlé USA is recalling about 440,500 ceramic Starbucks-branded mugs sold in holiday gift sets because they pose burn and laceration hazards, according to a recall notice.

Why it matters: There have been 12 incidents of the mugs overheating or breaking and 10 reported injuries, per the recall posted on U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

  • Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs, the recall notes.

Starbucks recall 2024

Zoom in: The recall includes four Starbucks-branded gift sets that contain a ceramic mug with metallic coating.

  • They were sold at Target, Walmart as well as Nexcom military retail outlets in the U.S. from November 2023 to January 2024.
  • Prices ranged from $10 to $20 for the sets.
  • This recall does not involve any other Nestlé USA or Starbucks-branded products.

The recalled mugs can be returned for a refund or a refund issued by contacting Nestlé USA, the company said.

  • Directions on how to get a refund and the affected products are listed in the recall notice.

