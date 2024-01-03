Starbucks is now accepting reusable cups for mobile orders and at the drive-thru. Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks

Reusable cups can now be used on every Starbucks run, including drive-thru and mobile orders. Why it matters: The coffee giant said it's a step in reducing waste by 50% by 2030 and part of a "larger cultural movement" to shift toward reusables and away from single-use plastics.

Driving the news: Starbucks said it is the first national coffeehouse in the U.S. to give consumers the option to use their personal cups when placing mobile orders.

All company-operated stores and participating licensed stores nationwide will accept clean personal cups starting Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Zoom out: The company told Axios that it has tested reusable cup programs in markets around the world including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, London, France and Germany.

Its largest U.S. test began last spring at 200 Colorado stores. All Colorado customers have been able to order with personal cups in drive-thrus since June 2023.

What they're saying: "As we know, the most sustainable cup is likely the one you already own," said Kate Daly, managing director and head of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners, in a statement.

"Bringing your own cup to stores is a critical step toward reducing single-use packaging waste," Daly said.

Flashback: Since the 1980s, Starbucks has allowed customers to bring in their own cups for in-store orders.

The company temporarily paused use of reusable cups for 15 months, starting in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starbucks allowed customers to bring back reusable personal cups in June 2021 for orders placed in cafes.

Using reusable cups at Starbucks

How it works: When ordering at the drive-thru, customers order their beverages and let the barista know they brought their own cups.

At the pickup window, the personal cup is put without the lid in a "contactless vessel to ensure hygiene and safety."

For mobile orders on the Starbucks app, customers will select "Personal Cup" in the customization menu and give their cup when picking it up.

All cups need to be brought in clean and handed over without a lid on.

Between the lines: Starbucks told Axios that "overall drive-thru times were not negatively impacted" when it tested personal cups in Colorado drive-thrus last spring.

Starbucks reusable cup discount

Be smart: Starbucks rewards customers who bring and use clean reusable cups with a discount of 10 cents off a drink and members of its loyalty program also earn 25 bonus stars.

Customers can earn 25 stars up to three times per day for using the cups at participating locations.

Starbucks winter menu 2024

Starbucks is ringing in the new year with a new winter menu and the debut of the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, new potato bakes and a vanilla bean custard Danish.

The Pistachio Cream Cold Brew and Pistachio Latte also return as part of the menu.

Holiday beverages like Peppermint Mocha may still be available at some stores, the company told Axios.

