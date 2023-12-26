How store returns are changing with new options and return fees

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There's new hope for avoiding the dreaded holiday return line — you can complete some of your returns without getting out of the car or leaving the house.

Why it matters: At a time when some retailers have added return fees or surcharges, others have rolled out convenient options to make returns easier.

The big picture: Returns can cost consumers big money if they forget to send products back or miss return deadlines.

Returns also accounted for $816 billion in lost sales, or 18% of total sales in 2022, up from 11% in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.

Free returns by mail fading away

Reality check: The pandemic-induced online shopping bonanza forced retailers to adopt lenient return policies that cost them dearly.

Free returns by mail have been increasingly disappearing as retailers get fed up with paying for and processing mailed returns.

Earlier this year, Amazon started charging a $1 fee for some returns at UPS stores.

By the numbers: Loop, a returns management company, found that 43% of returns processed from Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases had a return fee, up almost 8% from last year.

90% of brands on the Swap returns platform are charging for returns, co-founder Sam Atkinson said.

Target, Walmart, Uber introduce new return options

What's happening: Target and Walmart now both offer curbside returns and Walmart+ members can get returns picked up from home for free.

Uber launched a returns service in October where drivers pick up returns and drop off returns at UPS, FedEx or the post office.

Happy Returns, which UPS acquired from PayPal in October, accepts "box-free, label-free returns" at more than 9,000 locations, including Ulta Beauty, Staples and Petco stores.

FedEx Consolidated Returns launched in early 2023 and accepts drop-off returns without a box or label at 2,000 FedEx Office, FedEx Ship Centers and Walgreens stores.

Amazon offers free returns at Whole Foods Market locations, Amazon stores, Kohl's and Staples locations and is now testing returns at Petco.

Yes, but: Don't expect to be able to be able to complete all returns curbside or box-free.

Most of the services are designed for shoppers who placed the orders and not every item is eligible for return through one of the newer methods.

What they're saying: "As customer perks dwindle, free returns will become a higher priority amongst customers, especially if they are painless, as in the case of Target," Swap's Atkinson told Axios.

Loop CEO Jonathan Poma said that while some are charging fees, other retailers are "incentivizing consumers with convenient post-purchase options."

What we're watching: Uber told Axios that the "Return a Package trips" saw an 80% increase the week following Black Friday.

Returns test

Our thought bubble: Before Christmas, Axios tested Target Drive Up returns and Walmart's curbside and at-home returns.

Both curbside returns options were easy, processed quickly and the driver picking up the at-home Walmart return came exactly when the return window chosen started.

Confirmation of the Target and Walmart refunds came within minutes.

More from Axios: