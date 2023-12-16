Some of Quaker Oats recalled products were sold at Costco Wholesale Clubs and Walmart stores. Photo: Kelly Tyko/Axios

The Quaker Oats Company is recalling dozens of granola bar and cereal products for potential salmonella contamination in a new recall posted Friday.

Why it matters: The salmonella bacteria can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the company said in its recall.

Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, the recall said.

Meanwhile, the company said it has "received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall."

Quaker Oats granola recall 2023 list

Driving the news: Consumers who bought the affected products that were sold nationwide should "dispose of them," Quaker Oats said in the recall.

The products were sold at stores including Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Kroger and Target.

Details: Quaker Oats posted a PDF listing the affected products on the FDA site that includes the product sizes, UPC and the best-before dates.

The list is also available at its recall site.

Consumers who bought the affected products can return the products or request reimbursement on the recall website.

