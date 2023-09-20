Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling nearly 84,000 cases of its individually wrapped American cheese singles over a potential choking hazard.

Driving the news: The company said in a statement the recall is a precaution after a temporary issue with one of its wrapping machines made it possible that a "thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed."

"If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard," Kraft Heinz said in its statement.

Details: The recall is for 16-ounce packs of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a "Best When Used By" date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024.

Three-pound packs are also part of the recall with a "Best When Used By" date between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024. Packs marked Jan. 16, 2024, are also part of the recall.

Between the lines: The company said the issue was discovered after it received several complaints, including six from consumers who said "they choked or gagged in connection with the issue."

