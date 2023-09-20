Kraft recalls American cheese singles for "gagging" risk
Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling nearly 84,000 cases of its individually wrapped American cheese singles over a potential choking hazard.
Driving the news: The company said in a statement the recall is a precaution after a temporary issue with one of its wrapping machines made it possible that a "thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed."
- "If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard," Kraft Heinz said in its statement.
Details: The recall is for 16-ounce packs of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a "Best When Used By" date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024.
- Three-pound packs are also part of the recall with a "Best When Used By" date between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024. Packs marked Jan. 16, 2024, are also part of the recall.
Between the lines: The company said the issue was discovered after it received several complaints, including six from consumers who said "they choked or gagged in connection with the issue."
