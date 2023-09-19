Some cleaning products, including disinfecting wipes and bleach, are in short supply after a cybersecurity attack at the Clorox Company.

Driving the news: The Clorox Company said it is "operating at a lower rate of order processing and has recently begun to experience an elevated level of consumer product availability issues."

Clorox first announced the attack in August but said Monday that it is now causing "widespread disruption."

This comes as MGM Resorts International struggles to contain the public impact of a cyberattack that has snarled business for more than a week at one of the U.S.'s largest casino operators.

What happened: Clorox said in a regulatory filing Monday that it detected unauthorized activity in some of its information technology systems and "took immediate steps to stop and remediate the activity, including taking certain systems offline."

The company wouldn't comment on what products are most impacted by the shortages.

What's next: The company said it has "already resumed production at the vast majority of its manufacturing sites and expects the ramp up to full production to occur over time."

"At this time, the company cannot estimate how long it will take to resume fully normalized operations," Clorox said.

The bottom line: Shoppers looking for the affected products should have an easier time finding them than the early days of COVID.

Axios found some Clorox products with limited availability in Target and Walmart stores across the county. But many of the items were available for delivery.

