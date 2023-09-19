Clorox cyberattack leads to product shortages
Some cleaning products, including disinfecting wipes and bleach, are in short supply after a cybersecurity attack at the Clorox Company.
Driving the news: The Clorox Company said it is "operating at a lower rate of order processing and has recently begun to experience an elevated level of consumer product availability issues."
- Clorox first announced the attack in August but said Monday that it is now causing "widespread disruption."
- This comes as MGM Resorts International struggles to contain the public impact of a cyberattack that has snarled business for more than a week at one of the U.S.'s largest casino operators.
What happened: Clorox said in a regulatory filing Monday that it detected unauthorized activity in some of its information technology systems and "took immediate steps to stop and remediate the activity, including taking certain systems offline."
- The company wouldn't comment on what products are most impacted by the shortages.
What's next: The company said it has "already resumed production at the vast majority of its manufacturing sites and expects the ramp up to full production to occur over time."
- "At this time, the company cannot estimate how long it will take to resume fully normalized operations," Clorox said.
The bottom line: Shoppers looking for the affected products should have an easier time finding them than the early days of COVID.
- Axios found some Clorox products with limited availability in Target and Walmart stores across the county. But many of the items were available for delivery.
