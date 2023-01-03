Starbucks is ringing in 2023 with a new cold brew coffee and the launch of its winter menu Tuesday.

Why it matters: Cold coffee has been a hot seller for the Seattle-based company — with two out of three customers purchasing cold coffee, officials said during Starbucks' Investor Day last year.

Cold brew coffee is one of the company's fastest-growing segments with a 30% compound annual growth rate over the last two years, the company said.

Starbucks winter menu 2023

Driving the news: Starting Tuesday, the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew joins the returning Pistachio Latte and Red Velvet Loaf on the winter menu.

The handcrafted beverage has a base of Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and is topped with "pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles," the company said.

Flashback: The Pistachio Latte debuted at Starbucks locations nationwide in January 2021 and was inspired by a beverage that first launched at a Starbucks Reserve Roastery.

The latte is available hot, iced or as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

What they're saying: "Pistachio is the perfect flavor to follow the holidays and carry us through the winter season," Rosalyn Batingan, who works on the Starbucks beverage team, said in a statement. "Its smooth and sweet profile delivers a feeling of warmth and coziness, even when served cold."

"With the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, coffee lovers will savor the ultra-smooth combination of pistachio cream cold foam atop our cold brew," Batingan said.

More from Axios: