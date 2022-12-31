The Internal Revenue Service is increasing the mileage rate starting Jan. 1, 2023. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service increased the "optional standard mileage rate" used to calculate tax deductions by 3 cents a mile for 2023.

The big picture: The increase brings the IRS rate to 65.5 cents per mile driven for business use, which comes after two increases in 2022, the federal agency announced in a statement.

Flashback: The IRS normally updates mileage rates once a year but in June announced a rare mid-year adjustment that went into effect July 1 because of high gas prices.

It was the first mid-year adjustment to the rate since 2011, the agency said in June.

The standard mileage rate for business use is based on an annual study of the fixed and variable costs of operating an automobile, the IRS said.

Context: Taxpayers use the rate to calculate the "deductible costs of operating an automobile for business and certain other purposes" instead of tracking actual costs.

It's also used as a benchmark by the federal government and many businesses to reimburse their employees for mileage.

Meanwhile, the national average gas price per gallon for regular unleaded was $3.179 Friday down from the record high of $5.016 on June 14, according to the latest data from AAA.

Reality check: The IRS has lowered the mileage rate after past increases, according to a chart on its website.

The rate was last lowered in 2021 by 1.5 cents before it increased twice in 2022.

2023 IRS mileage rate

Details: The IRS reimbursement rate was increased to 65.5 cents per mile.

For active-duty military members, the rate is 22 cents for deductible medical or moving expenses, the same as the July 2022 increase.

The 14 cents per mile rate for charitable organizations remains unchanged because it is set by statute, the IRS said.

Between the lines: The IRS said the rates “apply to electric and hybrid-electric automobiles, as well as gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles.”

Tax deductions for mileage

Of note: The IRS said that "under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot claim a miscellaneous itemized deduction for unreimbursed employee travel expenses."

Taxpayers also have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates, the IRS said.

