IRS raises 2023 mileage rate for business use by 3 cents
The Internal Revenue Service increased the "optional standard mileage rate" used to calculate tax deductions by 3 cents a mile for 2023.
The big picture: The increase brings the IRS rate to 65.5 cents per mile driven for business use, which comes after two increases in 2022, the federal agency announced in a statement.
Flashback: The IRS normally updates mileage rates once a year but in June announced a rare mid-year adjustment that went into effect July 1 because of high gas prices.
- It was the first mid-year adjustment to the rate since 2011, the agency said in June.
- The standard mileage rate for business use is based on an annual study of the fixed and variable costs of operating an automobile, the IRS said.
Context: Taxpayers use the rate to calculate the "deductible costs of operating an automobile for business and certain other purposes" instead of tracking actual costs.
- It's also used as a benchmark by the federal government and many businesses to reimburse their employees for mileage.
Meanwhile, the national average gas price per gallon for regular unleaded was $3.179 Friday down from the record high of $5.016 on June 14, according to the latest data from AAA.
Reality check: The IRS has lowered the mileage rate after past increases, according to a chart on its website.
- The rate was last lowered in 2021 by 1.5 cents before it increased twice in 2022.
2023 IRS mileage rate
Details: The IRS reimbursement rate was increased to 65.5 cents per mile.
- For active-duty military members, the rate is 22 cents for deductible medical or moving expenses, the same as the July 2022 increase.
- The 14 cents per mile rate for charitable organizations remains unchanged because it is set by statute, the IRS said.
Between the lines: The IRS said the rates “apply to electric and hybrid-electric automobiles, as well as gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles.”
Tax deductions for mileage
Of note: The IRS said that "under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot claim a miscellaneous itemized deduction for unreimbursed employee travel expenses."
- Taxpayers also have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates, the IRS said.
