The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released six years of former President Trump's tax returns.

Why it matters: The release comes after the committee's yearslong effort to obtain Trump's tax returns as part of a probe — and as he again vies for a second White House term while facing other investigations and legal defeats.

The committee formally voted to release the former president's returns earlier this month.

As outlined in a report released by the committee earlier this month, the former president's tax returns from 2015 through 2020 show that his finances and the amount of taxes he and Melania Trump owed fluctuated significantly throughout his presidency.

He and the former first lady reported a negative income of $4.7 million in 2020, with $0 of taxable income and a net tax liability of $0. The same year, the couple also reportedly claimed a tax refund of $5.47 million.

The big picture: The House Ways and Means Committee initially requested Trump's returns from the Internal Revenue Service in 2019 as part of its investigation into the service’s presidential audit program.

After the Treasury Department denied the committee's request, the committee's chair, Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), filed a lawsuit enforcing its inquiry.

The case ultimately reached the Supreme Court in November, which ruled against Trump and paved the way for the committee to gain access to the returns.

A separate report from the committee released earlier this month found that the the IRS did not audit Trump's taxes during the first two years of his presidency, even though the service is required to conduct mandatory reviews of presidents' tax returns.

The Democrat-led committee was up against a deadline to complete its probe of the audit program and Trump returns, as the incoming Republican House majority would have likely ceased the committee's investigation in the new Congress.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.